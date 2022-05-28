ETF Managers Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,024 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.88% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 602.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEMKT MTA opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

