ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRNT opened at $51.17 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $113,079.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,403,094.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Reid French, Jr. acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.70 per share, with a total value of $247,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at $395,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

