ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,456,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $70.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.25 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 18,915 shares worth $1,870,161. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

