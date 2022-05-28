ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 52,593 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,593 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Skillz by 13.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after buying an additional 196,124 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 25.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Skillz by 89.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skillz by 52.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKLZ stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.26.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

