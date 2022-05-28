ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.70. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum purchased 80,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 71.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

