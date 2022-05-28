EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESLOY. HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($196.81) to €189.00 ($201.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €190.00 ($202.13) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.83.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $80.57 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.89.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.