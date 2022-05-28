Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of ESQ traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,319. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $302.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 1,990.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth $68,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

