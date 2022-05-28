Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $901,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $916,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,363,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,231,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

