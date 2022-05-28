Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given New C$16.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQX. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.93.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 105.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth $1,218,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

