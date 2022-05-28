Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Major Shareholder Sells $132,941.85 in Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $132,941.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,917,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,617,035.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 26,472 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $185,833.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 19,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $134,900.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,457 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $130,860.13.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 13,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $91,650.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 12,658 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $89,492.06.

On Thursday, May 5th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $237,315.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 61,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $458,790.00.

Shares of EPSN stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.20.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 124.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter worth $152,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

