EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,340 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.03% of EPAM Systems worth $389,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $340.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.57.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

