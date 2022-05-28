Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

EOSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $21.80.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,921.25% and a negative return on equity of 317.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales purchased 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $119,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,727 shares in the company, valued at $474,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 206,350 shares of company stock worth $474,779. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after buying an additional 1,236,740 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 649,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,098,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 120,677 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,933,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

