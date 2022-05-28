EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Raised to Buy at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $155.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of EOG opened at $136.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.55. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $136.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

