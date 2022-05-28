Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TRDA opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $110,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,374,493 shares in the company, valued at $25,503,294.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 78,119 shares of company stock valued at $462,710.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,560,000. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,769,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,471,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,460,000. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,362,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

