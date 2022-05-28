EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Raised to $13.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 38.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 50.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 890,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 298,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

