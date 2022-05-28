Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 19,149,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,632,092. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.