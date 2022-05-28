Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Energold Drilling Corp (CVE:EGD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Energold Drilling shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5,120 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.00.
About Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD)
