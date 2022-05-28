Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in May

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELEZY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Endesa from €22.50 ($23.94) to €22.60 ($24.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Endesa from €25.00 ($26.60) to €26.00 ($27.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Endesa stock remained flat at $$11.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,854. Endesa has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

