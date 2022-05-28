Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE) Shares Up 3.3%

Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15. 268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUXE. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emles Luxury Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emles Luxury Goods ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,854 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emles Luxury Goods ETF in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Emles Luxury Goods ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

