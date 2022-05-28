Emercoin Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $7,766.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00033077 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,374,919 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

