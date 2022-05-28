ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,695.00

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $20,825.40 and approximately $18,695.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

