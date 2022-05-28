Ellipsis (EPS) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Ellipsis (EPS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges. Ellipsis has a market cap of $121.44 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,757.38 or 0.99893553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001738 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 723,701,572 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

