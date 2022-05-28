Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “
EKTAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Danske cut Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.
