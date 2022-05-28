Electroneum (ETN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $137,242.00

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $61.00 million and approximately $137,242.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000279 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,920,575,961 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.