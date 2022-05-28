Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes $500,000 Position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $483,000.

BPACU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,078. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

