Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of SOAR Technology Acquisition worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,489,000. 52.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLYA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 225,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,636. SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

