Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $763,000 in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRBNU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000.

NASDAQ FRBNU remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

