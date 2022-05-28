Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 100,000 Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000.

PRLHU remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

