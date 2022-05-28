EDUCare Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,421.00 (EKT)

EDUCare (EKT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. EDUCare has a market cap of $238,880.83 and $2,421.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EDUCare has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,987.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001725 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

