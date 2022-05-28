Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the April 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Edap Tms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Edap Tms by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Shares of EDAP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. 46,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,423. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.61 million, a PE ratio of -709.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About Edap Tms (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.