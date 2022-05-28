Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 293,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of Eaton worth $382,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 389,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.21. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $130.43 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.80.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

