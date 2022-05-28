Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.10 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. BTIG Research downgraded Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,408,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,055. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 212.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

