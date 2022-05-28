Dynamite Price Hits $0.0246 on Top Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $9,491.39 and approximately $45,883.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00227159 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003204 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.11 or 0.01896636 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00324436 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.