DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Further, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. Stock outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting GBS segment revenues. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the pandemic and ongoing geopolitical issues. Also, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall performance.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.93.

NYSE:DXC opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 141.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

