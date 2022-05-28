DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90-15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.07 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.08. 2,323,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

