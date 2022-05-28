DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.08. 2,323,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,852. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

