Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,200 shares, a growth of 245.2% from the April 30th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.
Shares of DPMLF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $7.85.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 13.91%.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
