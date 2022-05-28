DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Cap Hits $2.68 Million

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00008939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $98,725.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.31 or 0.05209405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00510843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032531 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008902 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

