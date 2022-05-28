Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.81) to GBX 950 ($11.95) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.64) to GBX 1,150 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,050.00.

Drax Group stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

