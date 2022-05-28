Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doximity alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.07.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. Doximity has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Doximity’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doximity (DOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.