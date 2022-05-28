Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.83.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average is $159.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Dover by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

