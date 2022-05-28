dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Shares Down 1%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut dotdigital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on dotdigital Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 205 ($2.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

