Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Donut (DONUT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Donut has a market capitalization of $143,248.10 and $616.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.51 or 0.03805540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00513872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00031623 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.