Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCI. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE:DCI opened at $52.47 on Friday. Donaldson has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.