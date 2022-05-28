Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.35–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.56 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.34–$1.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $34.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68. Domo has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.60.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,873,643.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Domo by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.