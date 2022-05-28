Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(1.34)-$(1.26) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.48). The company issued revenue guidance of $315-$319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.96 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.34–$1.26 EPS.

Domo stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. Domo has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In other news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 over the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Domo by 60.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

