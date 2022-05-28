Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,441,526 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Dominion Energy worth $319,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 14,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 86,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $85.16 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

