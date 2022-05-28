Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Doma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.80.

DOMA opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,709,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,581,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

