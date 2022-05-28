Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $191.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

