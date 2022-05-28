Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.39-$11.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,783,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.20.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

